July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC postpones power cut as orange alert issued

By Gina Agapiou00
people walk during the sunset at a salt lake in larnaca

The electricity authority postponed a scheduled power cut in Larnaca due to the heatwave gripping the island as the met service issued another orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday.

The power cut was expected to take place between 8am and 5pm in the Cineplex area and part of the salt lake area on Saturday.

But EAC postponed this scheduled interruption citing the heatwave that will see temperatures rise up to 43C inland. In the higher mountains, temperatures are expected to rise 32C.

Referring to the high temperatures, the met service issued an orange weather warning in force from 9pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

