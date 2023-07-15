July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two seriously injured in Paphos car accident

By Nikolaos Prakas0323
ambulance 02
File photo

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after a car hit into them in Paphos, police said on Saturday.

According to Paphos police, on Friday night a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were hit by a 50-year-old driver, while the two were attempting to cross the street.

The two were taken to Paphos General, where doctors determined that they had multiple injuries.

The 65-year-old was placed in intensive care, while the woman was taken to surgery due to internal bleeding. Both are being kept at the hospital and both are in a serious condition.

Police conducted an alcotest on the driver, which registered a zero.

Paphos police are continuing their investigations.

