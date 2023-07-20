July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Ukraine to nationalise Sense Bank from its Russian owners

By Reuters News Service00
a man walks past a branch of sense bank in central kyiv
A man walks past a branch of Sense Bank

Ukraine’s central bank said it will nationalise Russian-owned Sense Bank, one of the country’s top commercial banks, and put it under temporary administration on Friday.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a statement on Thursday it decided to “withdraw from the market the systemically important” bank and submitted a proposal to the government on the state’s participation in the process.

The “safe” transfer will not be noticeable to clients, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said.

Sense Bank, with 3 million depositors, posted losses of 7 billion hryvnias ($189.75 million) in 2022, central bank said.

Mikhail Fridman has a 32.86% stake in ABH Holdings S.A., the majority owner of Sense Bank, while Petr Aven holds 12.4%, the bank said on its website.

The billionaires are long-term partners in oil, banking and retail businesses who face Western sanctions over their alleged ties to the Kremlin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Related Posts

Iraq expels Swedish ambassador over planned Koran burning

Reuters News Service

Russia bombards Ukraine ports, threatens ships, jolting world grain markets

Reuters News Service

Wagner mercenaries help train Belarusian special forces near Poland’s border

Reuters News Service

Made in Russia? Imported kits drive a revival of Russia’s auto factories

Reuters News Service

Wildfires in Greece largely contained, danger not over as new heatwave looms

Reuters News Service

Ten dead, more than a 100 feared trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign