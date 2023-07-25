July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Fire being battled at two fronts in Limassol

By Staff Reporter0281
the pentakomo waste treatment plant
Pentakomo waste treatment plant

Firefighting forces on Tuesday are battling fires on two fronts in the Limassol district.

The latest fires, which broke out on Tuesday morning, were in the communities of Mathikoloni and Apsio, while another fire is being tackled at a waste disposal station in Pentakomo.

Forestry department Director Charalambos Alexandrou said the fire in the communities was being tackled by four firefighting aircraft.

The fire which broke out earlier within a fenced area of ​​the Pentakomo waste management installation (Oeda) is still smouldering and is expected to take days to burn out.

The fire burned a total of five hectares of wild vegetation and dry grasses outside the factory and is under containment.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the service was called out at 6.08am to extinguish the waste station fire, with five fire engines from the Vassilikos, Limassol and Emak stations.

The fire is still burning piles of waste inside the fenced area of ​​the factory.

Members of the forestry department and fire engines from the fire service, as well as the game service, are at the scenes.

 

