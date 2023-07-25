July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia municipality gives more time to pay rubbish bills

By Jonathan Shkurko00
only those with keys can access the bins which should be filled with purple rubbish bags with items that cannot be recycled

The Nicosia municipality has extended the time given to pay waste disposal fees for 2023.

The new deadline to pay is September 8, 2023. People failing to pay before the deadline will be imposed a 10 per cent surcharge.

Moreover, payments made after August 4 will only be accepted on the website www.nicosiamunicipality.org.cy and at the municipal treasury located at 13 Palias Elektrikis Street, 1016 Nicosia, from Monday to Friday. The office opening hours are 8am to 2.30pm.

Payment by cheque is no longer accepted.

Related Posts

Limassol task force fights graffiti

Tom Cleaver

Drunk driver injures tourists

Staff Reporter

Justice minister joins calls for firework clampdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Erdogan references Annan Plan in Ankara speech

Tom Cleaver

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Patient escapes from Athalassa hospital

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign