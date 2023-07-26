July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mourning for Greek pilots who died fighting fires

By Nick Theodoulou00
wildfire burns on the island of rhodes

Flags will fly at half-mast at parliament in Nicosia during the three-day mourning period declared for the two Greek pilots who died fighting wildfires in Greece.

Parliament said on Wednesday that the move is a sign of respect and the deep sorrow felt by the body and the president.

Two pilots were killed when their Canadair CL-215 plane fighting wildfires crashed on the island of Evia, east of Athens, the air force said. It gave their ages as 34 and 27.

TV footage showed the plane dropping water over a fire and then crashing into a hillside and bursting into flames.

“Two young air force pilots lost their lives unexpectedly while on duty… their sacrifice and heroism serve as an example to all those who place duty to the homeland above all else,” parliament’s statement concluded.

 

