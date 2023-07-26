July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TC politician claims Muslim place of worship planned for Apostolos Andreas

By Tom Cleaver00
Αναστήλωση μοναστηριού Απ. Ανδρέα//
Apostolos Andreas

Left-wing Turkish Cypriot politician Dogus Derya has claimed that a masjid, a Muslim place of worship, is set to be built in the area of the Apostolos Andreas monastery in Karpasia.

Derya described the alleged plans as “a political provocation”. She added that those who have allegedly put forward the plans “want to incite hostilities between the two sides”.

“They are trying to provoke Greek Cypriots by building a masjid,” she said.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the north’s religious affairs directorate and the Turkish Cypriot religious foundations administration (Evkaf) but they were unable for comment.

