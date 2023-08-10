August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fans fined for attempting to smuggle banned items into football match

By Nikolaos Prakas071
File photo

Four Maccabi football club fans have been fined on Thursday, after they were arrested a day ago trying to bring banned items into the Aek-Maccabi football math in Larnaca.

On Wednesday, the police had said that five people had been arrested attempting to bring flares and smoke bombs into the match.

The four were arrested and taken into custody, while the fifth was released because the individual was a minor.

Appearing in Larnaca court on Thursday, the four fans were fined for violating the law.

Larnaca Police Spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi said: “All four pleaded guilty and the court imposed a fine. Specifically, two 19-year-olds and one 21-year-old were fined €500, while a third 19-year-old was fined €750.”

