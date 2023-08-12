August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Increased police measures ahead of August 15 holiday

By Andria Kades01
traffic police

Police will be taking increased measures ahead of the August 15 public holiday, in a bid to ensure public safety.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Saturday, police press officer Marina Christodoulidou said police would be implementing specific action plans, including a stronger police presence on main roads to avoid car accidents and to help out with road traffic.

There will be strong emphasis on drunk driving, speeding, dangerous overtaking, use of helmets and seatbelts, as well as careless driving.

Police presence will be visible both in cities as well as rural areas.

Related Posts

Nightclubs reported for noise pollution

Andria Kades

Libraries proving increasingly popular

Andria Kades

Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower

Eleni Philippou

Recipes with Roddy Damalis

CM Guest Columnist

Suspected car arson in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Super special: the wonky world of left-handers

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign