August 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Ombudswoman investigates complaint over military school entrance exams

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo: national guard (by Christos Theodorides)

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides is investigating a complaint about a last-minute adjustment in the passing-grade of preliminary entrance exams to Greek military schools that allowed dozens of failed candidates to compete for a position.

Complainants reported that after the completion of the psychometric test which is part of the preliminary examinations to enter military schools in Greece, the passing grade was arbitrarily changed.

This meant that some 65 candidates who failed the test were later deemed successful and had another chance at getting into the military schools for the 2023-2024 year, Philenews reported.

After receiving the complaint, the human rights commissioner asked the defence ministry for its position on the issue.

In total, 100 people from Cyprus are chosen to attend Greek military schools. Thirty-two of these are officer schools such as Evelpidon, while the remaining 68 are permanent non-commissioned officer schools (Army, Navy and Air Force).

According to information, 126 persons had initially passed, who would then undertake written examinations (Pancyprian) as well. But with the change in the passing mark, the number of successful candidates increased to 191.

The preliminary examinations are divided into three stages and held from the end of March until the last ten days of April. In addition to producing certificates, the candidates are subjected to one health examination, two physical fitness test and three psychometric tests.

