August 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Domestic violence reports up by over 300% since 2018

By Tom Cleaver
The number of domestic violence reports in Cyprus has soared in recent years, with a 319 per cent increase in reports seen since 2018.

In 2022, the number of domestic violence reports reached 3,082, compared to just 965 back in 2018, police told Philenews.

Of those 3,082 cases, 1,752 involved physical violence, 1,300 involved psychological violence, and 30 involved sexual violence.

It is believed that the pandemic, during which couples were together for long periods of time, and the fact that domestic violence victims are now more likely to speak out about abuse, contributed to this increase.

Police say they have shown “particular sensitivity” to these cases in recent years, with special units operating under the auspices of district police departments, dealing exclusively with the examination of domestic violence cases.

However, a “significant number” of cases never reach the courts, as victims often withdraw their complaints or declare they are unwilling to testify, often due to outside pressure.

