Famous Ukrainian band makes Cyprus stop on European tour

If it is a break from the ordinary music scene found on the island you are after, an upcoming concert is one to note down. September 19’s music performance will have no hints of jazz, rock, Latin or pop but elements of traditional Ukrainian folk songs with experimental improvisations. Mark your calendars for the DakhaBrakha, one of the most famous bands from Ukraine.

As the band embarks on its European tour, it makes a Cyprus stop at Notes Live. Known for their colourful and energetic shows, the quartet will visit dozens of countries this year to meet thousands of fans. Their unique style, called ethno-chaos by the artists themselves, combines influences of traditional Ukrainian folk songs with improvisation skills, the roots of which can be traced from Africa to Australia.

“DakhaBrakha’s concert is an inspiring, non-obvious performance that sticks in your memory for a very long time,” say organisers. “It is no exaggeration to call them the most recognisable ambassadors of Ukrainian culture in the world. After all, they have already played in the huge concert halls of Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as at the largest popular music festivals, including the legendary Glastonbury, and videos from the studio are going viral in no time.

“DakhaBrakha’s music’s uniqueness comes from the message’s authenticity and power achieved through seemingly simple means. The traditional instrumentation combined with the moving vocals of the artists creates a performance that absorbs the listener completely.”

Featuring traditional costumes and a diverse range of instruments such as darbuka, didgeridoo, accordion, djembe and more, the quartet’s performances are expected to be a rather different occasion for Cyprus audiences. Tickets are now available on www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy as the island gets ready to welcome Marko Halanevych, Iryna Kovalenko, Olena Tsibulska and Nina Garenetska.

 

Popular band from Ukraine to perform live. September 19. Notes Live, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy

