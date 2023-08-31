August 31, 2023

47 bodies recovered after fire in South Africa’s Johannesburg

By Reuters News Service00
aftermath of fire accident in johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Forty-seven bodies have been recovered and 43 people injured in a fire in Johannesburg’s central business district, the municipal government said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

More later…

