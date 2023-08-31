August 31, 2023

British UN peacekeepers to raise funds for Nicosia dog shelter

By Tom Cleaver
nicosia dog shelter

British UN peacekeepers are set to undertake 24 workouts in 24 hours to raise funds for the Nicosia dog shelter on September 8.

A number of the peacekeepers volunteer at the shelter during their spare time and have organised the fundraiser to “make a difference to the lives of the furry residents” at the shelter.

The money raised by the event will go towards the everyday running expenses of the shelter, which is now at capacity having recently received 18 new puppies.

A member of the British peacekeepers said they also wanted to “raise awareness about the importance of animal adoption” and described the shelter as “a beacon of hope for countless unwanted dogs and puppies in Nicosia”.

