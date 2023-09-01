September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fiscal council suggests investing social insurance fund to address chronic problem

By Andria Kades00
tens

The state could benefit from investing its social insurance fund as part of an effort to tackle the “chronic problem” surrounding its operations, chairman of Cyprus’ fiscal council Michalis Persianis said on Friday.

Persianis was speaking a day after the council published a report detailing the “internal over-lending” of state funds from the social insurance fund.

The government loan from the social insurance fund currently amounts to €10 billion and although €157 million was paid into it in July, it is high time to address the matter, he said.

According to the report, the central government has been recording deficits since February until the end of the first six months of the year, financed through the social insurance fund.

The chairman said with the fund having high revenues in relation to its expenses, how the money is utilised is something which much be addressed.

With investments, this could offer long-term benefits for the country but instead are operational expenses of the state.

Related Posts

Cyprus submits revised Recovery and Resilience Plan to the EU Commission

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Limassol anti-migrant protest turns chaotic and violent (photos and video) (updated)

Andria Kades

President briefs national council on Cyprus talks, Pyla incidents, and migration plan

Nikolaos Prakas

‘No changes to existing sex education curriculum’

Nikolaos Prakas

Bus companies struggle to fill driver shortage

Andria Kades

Couple fined €15,000 for tobacco from north

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign