September 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police say 7 arrested after anti-fascist rally in Limassol

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police arrested a total of seven people, following the anti-fascist rally held in Limassol last night, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, the six people were arrested ahead of the start of the rally for carrying assault weapons, while another 43-year-old was arrested after authorities received an arrest warrant, following an anonymous tip that he was inciting people to attack the protesters.

Police said that ahead of the protest they checked a 30-year-old man’s car, who had four passengers 28, 24, 34, and 20. During the checks, police found two spray paint cans, a hammer, and face covering, believed to belong to the 24-year-old.

The 24-year-old man was arrested for carrying a weapon.

During checks on another car driven by a 20-year-old man with three 23-year-old and one 20-year-old passenger, police found two brass knuckles, three knives, and a fire extinguisher.

All the individuals in the car were arrested.

Police said that all the individuals that were arrested were charged in writing and released.

According to authorities, a seventh person was arrested for inciting people to attack the protesters.

Police said that they received a complaint that 43-year-old was telling people to attack the protesters. After receiving a warrant, police arrested the man, and he is being held for questioning.

