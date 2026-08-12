Police have issued a warning over a new online loan scam targeting the public through social media advertisements, after a woman lost €10,000 to fraudsters.

Police said that the woman followed an electronic link that contained the advertising post which led to a website, where she entered her personal details including her phone number.

The woman was then contacted by unknown individuals on July 24, who invited her to proceed with the transfer of €10,000 to secure the loan. The suspects sent the woman a QR-code through which they urged her to complete the online transfer.

After following the instructions and transferring the money online, the woman suspected that she had been defrauded and filed a complaint with the police.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.