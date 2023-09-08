September 8, 2023

Person missing at sea found injured after jet ski accident

By Staff Reporter03
Paphos General Hospital

A 58-year-old man who had been reported missing at sea with his jet ski was transferred to the Paphos general hospital following his location and rescue by coastal authorities. 

According to official statement the joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC/Ksed) in Larnaca, received the information that he was missing around 9.40pm from the coast guard. 

The JRCC activated the national ‘Nearchos’ plan  mobilising a vessel of the port police as well as a helicopter of the air operations unit (Maep) to conduct the search and rescue at sea mission.

The 58-year-old was found slightly injured after an accident with a jet ski-type speedboat and at 10.20 he was handed to the ambulance service and taken for treatment.

 

