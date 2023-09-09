September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for attacking French sailors in Limassol

By Andria Kades01
Two men were arrested in the early hours on Saturday morning, after they attacked two French sailors at Limassol’s marina a day earlier.

Police on Friday had issued an arrest warrant for two men aged 38 and 40, who were arrested shortly after midnight.

The two French sailors, aged 21 and 25 reported to police that they were attacked by unknown men while walking by the coast with friends at the marina area.

They subsequently went to a private clinic and received first aid, primarily for the injuries to their face.

Police are investigating a case of causing grievous bodily harm.

