Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain

Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain and even storms in some areas, turning mostly sunny in late afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 32 degrees inland, 30 degrees on the west and east coasts, 33 on the rest of the coasts, and 23 degrees in the mountains.

Winds will be travelling in a mainly northwesterly to northeasterly direction and will be light to moderate, between 3 and 4 beaufort. The sea will be moderate.

Overnight temperatures will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 23 degrees inland, 24 degrees on the coasts, and 17 degrees in the mountains. The winds will remain light to moderate, between 3 and 4 beaufort.

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to rise gradually,

