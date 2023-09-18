September 18, 2023

Extended hours for ‘Park & Ride’ express shuttle service

Cyprus Public Transport - PARK & RIDE EXPRESS SHUTTLE SERVICE

After the public’s very encouraging response to the “Park & Ride” service in its first days of operation, and responding to the need to extend hours of operation to serve more passengers, Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) has extended hours of service to be in effect as of September 18, 2023.

The service will operate Monday to Friday, from 6.30am-6pm, transporting passengers with the same frequent and regular routes from GSP Stadium to the centre of Nicosia, and vice versa.

There are now a total of 39 routes, and departure times from GSP Stadium have been modified as follows:

6.30am, 6.45am, 7am, 7.15am, 7.30am, 7.45am, 8am, 8.15am, 8.30am, 8.45am, 9am, 9.20am, 9.40am, 10am, 10.20am, 10.40am, 11am, 11.20am, 11.40am, 12pm, 12.20pm, 12.40pm, 1pm, 1.20pm, 1.40pm, 1.52pm, 2.04pm, 2.16pm, 2.28pm, 2.40pm, 2.52pm, 3.04pm, 3.16pm, 3.28pm, 3.40pm, 4pm, 4.40pm, 5,15pm, 6pm.

Cyprus Public Transport - PARK & RIDE EXPRESS SHUTTLE SERVICE hours extended

CPT thanks you for the trust you have shown us, and we assure you that we will continue, with the same zeal, to serve you by constantly upgrading and adding to our services, to make your commute as comfortable and productive as possible.

Together, we can make a difference, we can reduce our footprint and move to a greener and cleaner environment.

More information regarding the extended timetable and route stops can be found at: publictransport.com.cy

