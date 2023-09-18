September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New National Guard head meets House president, aims to strengthen defense

By Nick Theodoulou054
National Guard, Annita Demetriou, Georgios Tsitsikostas
House president Annita Demetriou with General Georgios Tsitsikostas

Recently appointed head of the National Guard, General Georgios Tsitsikostas, was warmly received by House President Annita Demetriou on Monday morning where she warned of Cyprus’ ongoing challenges.

Demetriou wished him fortitude and success in the new role he has undertaken where he must ensure the national guard’s defensive capabilities and bolster its ability to deter aggressive action.

The House president also stated her readiness to assist in furthering the national guard’s interests.

For his part, Tsitsikostas said he fully understands the weight of his responsibilities – expressing his readiness to carry out his duties with consistency and determination.

