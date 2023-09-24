September 25, 2023

Constable and second man killed on the highway died of multiple injuries

An on-duty police officer and another man who were killed by a car on Friday night on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway, both died from multiple injuries, post mortems on Sunday showed.

Police constable Petros Eleftheriou, aged 50, a father of two, had been called to help remove another man, now named as Piotr Wojdak, 48, from Poland, who was walking on the highway at night.

A motorcycle unit and a patrol car driven by Eleftheriou from the Oroklini police station had gone to the scene. He had parked on the hard shoulder and went to retrieve the pedestrian.

As he went to take the man out of the road, a passing car, driven by a 45-year-old, hit both men. Eleftheriou died instantly and Wojdak died later in Larnaca hospital.

Police on Saturday declared three days of mourning for the fallen officer. His funeral will take place on Monday at 3pm at the Holy Church of Archangel Michael in Oroklini.

