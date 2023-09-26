September 26, 2023

Top IFLR1000 ranking for Elias Neocleous, four of firm’s lawyers honoured

Elias Neocleous law firm once more achieves 2023 IFLR1000 Europe Tier 1 ranking in Cyprus

The 2023 IFLR1000 Europe rankings have been released and Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is delighted to share that, once again, we have achieved a Tier 1 ranking in Cyprus in the field of financial and corporate law. This prestigious recognition reaffirms our ongoing commitment to excellence and unparalleled legal services in what has become a fiercely competitive and evolving legal landscape.

Additionally, four of our lawyers have also received distinguished recognition from IFLR1000 for their expertise and contributions to the profession. This includes Managing Partner Elias Neocleous who has received an eminent ‘Market Leader’ rating, Partner Costas Stamatiou who has been recognised as a ‘Highly Regarded’ lawyer, and Partner Demetris Roti and Senior Legal Counsel Michael Pelosi, who have both been rated ‘Notable Practitioners’.

IFLR1000, the foremost international legal market research brand, undertook its most comprehensive research cycle to date, involving over 7,500 firms spanning 150+ jurisdictions. This exhaustive analysis confirms the exceptional standards of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC in its delivery of complex legal solutions in corporate and finance law, the handling of intricate and challenging legal cases, and in raising the bar in Cyprus’ legal sector.

We extend our thanks to all our clients for their continued support and positive feedback, which has undoubtedly contributed to this acknowledgement of our firm as a top provider of legal services.

For more information, please get in touch with your usual contact at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC.

