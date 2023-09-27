September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today's weather: High temps remain, afternoon rains

By Staff Reporter09
Wednesday will start off mostly clear after the dissolution of local low clouds. After midday increased clouds and isolated rain or a brief thunderstorm is expected mainly in mountainous areas south of Troodos. Temperatures will rise to 36C inland, 32C on the south-east, east and north coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts, and 27C in the higher mountains. Winds will be variable at first, light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning mainly south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, and locally strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 20C in the interior, 22C on the west coast, 21C on the remaining coasts and 17C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly westerly to north-westerly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

On Thursday the weather will start off clear with afternoon clouds bringing isolated rain or a storm, mainly in the mountains and in the east.

On Friday and into the weekend temporarily increased clouds will likely bring rain, mainly in the east, while the region will be affected by a strong westerly wind current.

Temperatures are expected to remain high. On Friday a drop is expected, mainly in the interior and the mountains, bringing temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

