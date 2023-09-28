September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New deputy spokesman has long career in journalism

By Andria Kades043
28092023 yiannisantwniou original
Yiannis Antoniou

President Nikos Christodoulides has appointed journalist Yiannis Antoniou as the new deputy government spokesperson, the presidency said on Thursday.

Antoniou will be replacing Doxa Komodromou, who recently resigned over a spat on her overtime pay.

The new appointee was born on 11 July 1969 and graduated from Limassol’s Lyceum B.

After his military service, he studied at the Academy of Political Sciences in Sofia and continued his studies at a journalism school in Nicosia, while working as a trainee journalist at Haravgi newspaper.

Antoniou worked for many years as a reporter and editor of Phileleftheros newspaper, until 2008 when he became editor-in-chief of Kathimerini newspaper in Cyprus.

He had a brief stint as one of the editors-in-chief of Mega TV station and head of the IMH journalistic team that created the Reporter news portal.

Since 2016 he has been running Alpha Creative, a company active in the field of communication and publishing, and in recent years he has been a permanent partner and columnist at Phileleftheros, while he has also worked with MC Digital Media.

Between September 2018 to 2023, he served as a member of the board of directors of the Cyprus News Agency, while he was a member of the Cyprus Committee of Media Ethics and the board of directors of the Cypriot Journalists Union.

Antoniou is married and has one child.

 

Related Posts

Talat: north has never been in such a bad situation

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Forum returns to showcase transparency

Eleni Philippou

Teachers outraged over criticism of teaching PE in heels

Iole Damaskinos

Probe into activities of Cyprus Football Association president

Tom Cleaver

Environmentalists rejoice as Mitsero asphalt plant scrapped

Tom Cleaver

Sotira event seeks to win new fans for kolokasi

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign