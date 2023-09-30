September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
International Short Film Festival of Cyprus returns

By Eleni Philippou01
Films, documentaries, workshops and interactive events are coming to the heart of Limassol very soon as the annual International Short Film Festival returns. “A kaleidoscope of fiction, animation, experimental and documentary shorts, that will catch the eye of every film aficionado, showcasing the diverse character of the local and international film community” is coming up, organisers say. The week-long agenda of screenings and events will take place from October 7 to 13.

The Rialto Theatre’s big screen will once again host the film festival for the 13th consecutive year, under the artistic direction of Ioakim Mylonas and Alexia Roider. Parallel events and screenings will complete the festival’s programme including, for the second year running, the TSFM – What’s the story? international intensive short film development writing workshop promoted by Torino’s Talents and Short Film Market (TSFM). The workshop will offer screenwriting guidance, knowledge and tools to eight selected film directors and screenwriters from Cyprus and the neighbouring countries.

Throughout the week of the festival 11 short films made by Cypriot film directors which will be part of the National Competition Programme. Meanwhile, a series of parallel events will unfold at various locations in Limassol – at the Old Vinegar House, Sousou and the Rialto Theatre – spreading the film fun throughout the town.

 

International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

13th edition of film festival. October 7-13. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.isffc.com.cy


