Cyprus-based maternity app crowned winner among 300 startups

Soula, a Cyprus-based innovative force behind the world’s first safe and empathic AI in maternity, recently announced that it managed to emerge victorious at the prestigious ReflectX Startup Competition, held during the Reflect Festival in Limassol, Cyprus.
Soula describes itself as the “epitome of innovation in the maternity tech space, offering a revolutionary AI-powered solution that empowers mothers everywhere”.
The company has explained that Soula was designed with the expertise of certified birth and maternity professionals, noting that their mission is “to ensure that every woman embarking on her motherhood journey feels supported, informed, and empowered”.
Out of a highly competitive pool of 300 groundbreaking projects from around the world, Soula not only secured its position among the top 10 finalists, but also took the coveted first place, signalling its impactful resonance in the tech startup sphere.
“At Soula, our mission has always been to redefine the maternity journey by making it more informed, supported, and empowering,” said Natallia Miranchuk, founder and CEO of Soula.
“This win is a testament to the hard work of our team, the innovation behind our product, and the urgent need for compassionate maternity support around the world,” she added.
The Reflect Festival is known for spotlighting futuristic tech solutions and startups that are actively shaping the industry.
The company noted that Soula’s recognition at the startup competition “amplifies its potential to lead a transformative change in the way expectant and new mothers access information and support”.
“We knew we were among the best, but to take home the gold in such a competitive arena is a true honour,” Miranchuk said.
“This award isn’t just a win for us, but for every mother and woman who has ever felt overwhelmed on their journey,” she added, noting that the company is “just getting started”.
Notably, Soula has garnered approval and recognition from a panel of independent experts who witnessed the competition firsthand.
These experts include Marc Thom, Corporate Vice President at CVC and Head of Henkel dx Ventures; Diana Koziarska, Founding Partner at SMOK Ventures; Nikolas Krawinkel, Partner at Mangrove Capital Partners; Michal Csonga, Partner at Zero One Hundred; and Hasan Zainal, Founder & Managing Partner at Arzan VC.
Their endorsement signifies the quality and potential of the company’s groundbreaking product.
“Soula’s impressive trajectory at ReflectX has further solidified its reputation as a disruptive solution in the tech landscape, with its ‘human plus tech’ approach to AI setting it apart from traditional mobile apps and solutions,” the company concluded in their statement.
Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News