October 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter013
oct 2 23

In today’s episode, Cyprus on Sunday marked 63 years since its independence, with a parade in the capital attracting scores of people. European Parliament president Roberta Metsola also attended following an official invitation by President Nikos Christodoulides, where he said her presence sent powerful messages.

In a speech after the parade, where members of the national guard illustrated a show of strength, the president described Cyprus as “the most precious thing we have” and vowed to protect it above all else.

Elsewhere, two people have been remanded for three days in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Serbian national, who was run over Limassol. Police on Sunday said the case was being treated as manslaughter.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.


