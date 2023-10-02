October 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man on bail after attempting to smuggle 700kg of avocadoes to the north

By Tom Cleaver0181
feature jean american express can stop you buying too many avocados from peru under its carbon footprint scheme
File photo

A man was released on bail on Monday after having been arrested for attempting to smuggle a total of 700kg of avocadoes to the north.

In court on Monday, police officer Ibrahim Ertarkan explained that at 11pm on Friday night in the Kermiya region of northern Nicosia the police checked the man’s van and found 14 bags containing 700kg of avocadoes inside.

Police determined that he had transported the avocadoes from the Republic to the north, and officers  then seized the avocadoes to be taken as evidence.

The man first appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody for two days.

At Monday’s hearing, he was released on a 7,000TL (€242) bail with two guarantors signing a 150,000TL (€5,187) bond each.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

MPs asked to hold off on changes to public sector appointments

Elias Hazou

Two men sentenced for smuggling drugs to the north via Ledra Street

Tom Cleaver

Pyrga welcomes Renaissance Fair

Eleni Philippou

Famagusta port customs area floods due to rain

Tom Cleaver

Yellow weather warning for storms on Monday and Tuesday

Nikolaos Prakas

Salaries go up 7 per cent on an annual basis

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign