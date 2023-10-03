Great Pianists of the 21st Century in Nicosia

The opportunity to enjoy unique performances by leading young pianists continues to be offered to Cypriot music lovers by the Avantgarde Cultural Foundation, since by joining the Steinway Prize-winner Concerts Network it hosts the winners of famous competitions in Cyprus right after their success. This October, three recitals will showcase young international talent.
The Great Pianists of the 21st Century concert series was launched in 2020 and since then it hosts the prize winners of the greatest piano competitions in the world. “The inclusion of Nicosia and the Avantgarde Cultural Foundation in this network is an important success for our country,” say organisers, “as our audience now has the unique opportunity to admire excellent performances by talented young pianists while our country is promoted internationally through an important cultural network.
“This year, our audience will have the opportunity to admire three more amazing pianists who have just been distinguished for their performances. These are Anna Geniushene from Russia (Silver Medallist Van Cliburn International Piano Competition 2022), Kevin Chen from Canada (First Prize winner of the Geneva International Piano Competition 2022, Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition 2023 and Franz Liszt International Piano Competition 2022) and Lukas Sternath (First Prize winner of the ARDInternational Music Competition 2022).”
The three recitals will take place at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre on October 12, 14 and 19 respectively. The concerts are an opportunity to witness and enjoy excellent young pianists on stage who are considered the first choice of the biggest halls from around the world and are the new generation of great pianists of the century.
“Imagine seeing Vladimir Ashkenazy in 1956 right after his success at the Queen Elisabeth competition or Martha Argerich in 1957 right after her success at the Ferruccio Busoni competition,” say organisers. “Only with this comparison, one can understand the importance of what we have the opportunity to admire today through this particular institution.”
Commenting on the significance of these events, President of the Foundation Stavros Kyriakides said: “The main concern of the Avantgarde Cultural Foundation has always been the strengthening of musical education in our country, audience development and the establishment of Cyprus as an important cultural centre. The inclusion of our country in one such important cultural network serves all three of these goals and it fills us with pride to see the winners of such important international competitions include Cyprus in their engagements”.
Great Pianists of the 21st Century
Recitals with prize winners of the greatest piano competitions in the world. October 12, 14 and 19. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.tickethour.com.cy
