October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Pochettino’s patience pays off as young guns fire Chelsea to victory

By Reuters News Service022
premier league fulham v chelsea
Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who cost an initial 70 million euros in transfer fees in January, scored his first goal for the club

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said he never lost faith in his talented young players and that it was important they be given time to adapt to the Premier League after his side picked up their second win of the season by beating Fulham 2-0 on Monday.

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who cost an initial 70 million euros in transfer fees in January, scored his first goal for the club, with striker Armando Broja also netting for the first time since his return from a serious knee injury.

“We need to understand that young people need time and need to settle. It’s about adaptation,” Pochettino said.

“It’s a big change when Mudryk arrived here, and when you arrive at a team, it’s not easy to settle in a team that isn’t solid.

“It’s about time, having patience, trusting these young talented players, building confidence. It’s a big job, step by step.”

Mudryk was withdrawn at half-time on Monday and Pochettino said he hoped the 22-year-old would be available for Saturday’s game against promoted Burnley.

Chelsea are 11th in the table after taking only eight points from seven matches but Pochettino said they never pressed the panic button when results were not going their way.

“Sometimes people don’t have the patience but for us it’s about having the patience,” he added. “Even when we weren’t winning, we were calm, stayed positive, had the belief.”


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Akrotiri off to flying start and Napa cause an upset

Staff Reporter

Arsenal welcome Partey back ahead of Lens clash

Reuters News Service

Man United’s Antony set for possible Galatasaray return

Reuters News Service

Former England and Man City striker Lee dies

Reuters News Service

Greece shuts landmark Olympic stadium over roof safety concerns

Reuters News Service

Fulham won’t underestimate visiting Chelsea

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign