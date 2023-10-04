October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Polis campsite to be reclaimed by municipality, lawyers agree

By Nikolaos Prakas02
Polis campsite

Polis Chrysochou municipality on Wednesday decided to reclaim the camping site in the area, following a plenary session of the municipal council, where an agreement between the current operator’s lawyer and the municipal legal team was presented.

The municipality also decided that the current operator of the site will proceed to pay back the money owed to the municipality.

Mayor Yiotis Papachristofis expressed satisfaction with the decision, and said that “it is a compromise, which is clearly in the interest of the municipality.”

As Papachristofis mentions, the decision effectively ends the “time-consuming legal process, which began against the user in 2017 and today is successfully concluded for the municipality.”

“It is accepted, following the recommendation of the municipality’s lawyer in the case against the user of the camping area and the municipality’s legal advisor, the settlement of the case, proposed by the user’s lawyers, i.e. immediate reclaiming of the site by the municipality and recognition of the sums due in their entirety to the municipality, a compromise which is clearly to the advantage of the municipality,” a statement said.

It is noted that immediately after the relevant decision is issued by the court, the municipality’s attorney for the case in consultation with the legal counsel of the municipality will begin the process of executing the decision, which includes the recovery of the entire amount owed.

Related Posts

Revised proposal for capital statements within weeks

Nikolaos Prakas

Waste management: ‘we closed Kotsiatis and they opened a new one’

Nikolaos Prakas

Crews test ahead of Cyprus Rally

Press Release

World Animal Day: ‘We have a responsibility to protect animals’

Antigoni Pitta

ECB official praises Cyprus economy — notes fiscal tightening effects slow to materialise

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Lottides urges improved accessibility for schoolchildren with disabilities

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign