October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forklift accident claims life of 29-year-old in Limassol

By Nikolaos Prakas02
Scene of the accident

A 29-year-old died on Thursday after the forklift he was driving outside his family’s business in Limassol fell over and crushed him, police said.

According to the Limassol traffic police deputy head. Emilios Kafas, the man, named as Panos Theodorou, was driving the forklift when it veered to the right and then lost balance and fell over, throwing Theodorou from the vehicle.

The incident occurred in the Ayios Sylas area, on a public road, Kafas said, and the man was removed from under the vehicle by another forklift, driven by his brother.

Overturned forklift

Theodorou, a referee, was rushed to Limassol General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

“This vehicle is not registered and under normal circumstances should be used within the factory for work purposes and not on the road,” Kafas said.

He added that the police are still investigating the cause of the incident, and that currently there is not a clear picture, as everyone that was there is at the hospital.

Theodorou was pulled out by his brother, with the help of the fire service.

In an announcement the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) said they were saddened to hear the news of Theodorou’s death.

According to the announcement, Theodorou was a referee in the second league, and his death has shocked and caused sadness among all the referees and football players.

CFA and all its members sent their condolences to his family, and that in all second division football games a minute silence will be observed, while all players and referees will wear black arm band.

