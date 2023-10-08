October 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to collect humanitarian aid for Armenian refugees

By Nikolaos Prakas041
stepanakert city following mass exodus of ethnic armenians from nagorno karabakh
A view shows Stepanakert city, known as Khankendi by Azerbaijan, following an Azeri military operation and a further mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Cyprus will begin collecting and send humanitarian aid to Armenia to deal with thousands of refugees flooding into the country from Nagorno-Karabakh, an announcement said on Sunday.

According to an announcement from the interior ministry and civil defence, Cyprus will be sending monetary aid for over 100,000 refugees flooding going to Armenia, after violence broke out between Azerbaijan and forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Money will be sent by the state and anyone wanting to contribute through the European mechanism for civil protection.

Those wishing to contribute can send money to the following account:

ACCOUNT NAME HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT – ARMENIA

ACCOUNT NUMBER 6001034

The IBAN number is:

PAPER FORMAT CY47 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1034

ELECTRONIC FORMAT CY47001000010000000006001034

SWIFT BIC CBCYCY2NXXX

Collections points will be set up at all Red Cross locations in Cyprus as well as in municipalities across the island. Donations will start from Monday October 9 and collections will be made until October 13.

People wishing to donate are requested to bring: Dry foods (cereals, biscuits, rusks, pasta, and powder baby formula), personal hygiene products, and nappies for babies and adults.

The announcement said that all other items will not be accepted, and people are requested to only bring the items listed above.

