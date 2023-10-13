October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol pizzeria targeted by hooded man carrying gun

By Staff Reporter049
police car 02
File photo

A hooded man in Limassol on Friday threatened employees with a gun and tried to set fire to a pizza restaurant.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at 4.20am when a balaclava-clad man ordered the two employees to leave the premises, threatening them with a pistol.

When the employees left the pizzeria, the unknown person allegedly threw an improvised explosive device towards the glass entrance and then escaped in a vehicle waiting in an adjacent street, driven by a second hooded man.

Employees managed to put out the fire that broke out outside the premises without any damage caused, while members of the Limassol CID were called to the scene.

Police secured details of the vehicle in which the perpetrators left and ten minutes later, the car was found burning in an open area next to the Ermes Polemidia stadium. The fire services extinguished the fire, while the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Police investigations established the car had been reported stolen on October 6. It is not the first time the particular location has been targeted.

Investigations by the Limassol CID continue with police examining CCTV footage.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Mass refugee influx, security to be discussed in wake of Israeli actions in Gaza

Iole Damaskinos

‘Cyprus has positioned itself as a leading destination for global companies’, IP strategist says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus trade deficit grows to €5.8 billion in first 8 months of 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol port manager concludes student internship programme

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Clear with isolated mountain rains

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign