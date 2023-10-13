LXM Media & Publishing Ltd, ‘Hope for Children’ sign MoU

In an inspiring move towards a brighter future for underprivileged children, LXM Media & Publishing Ltd – aviation media experts and publishing company, and “Hope for Children”, renowned non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of under-privileged children – are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in supporting and empowering kids in need.
This collaboration marks a significant step forward to a shared mission to make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children in Cyprus.
Under the terms of this MoU signed during the ‘Year One’ celebration of the Larnaca LXM Media offices in Cyprus, LXM Media & Publishing Ltd and “Hope for Children” join forces to build awareness aimed at supporting education, healthcare, and essential care to children. This partnership underscores both organisations’ commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children.
“As we celebrate LXM Media’s achievements over the past year, we look forward to embarking on this journey, combining our passion for travel media with the power to change lives,” shared LXM Media & Publishing Ltd Head of Operations Savvia Pavlou.
“Our mission is to be next to every child in need of support in Cyprus … such cooperations for us are valuable because they empower us to be able to give more to the children of Cyprus and to expand our services,” said “Hope for Children” Executive Director Andria Neocleous.
About LXM Media & Publishing Ltd:
LXM Media & Publishing Ltd is a dynamic media and publishing company known for its innovative approach to storytelling and content creation to inspire and entertain travellers, while strengthening auxiliary revenue for aviation partners and offering a global reach for brands and media partners through preflight & inflight media assets. With a strong commitment to social responsibility, the company seeks to leverage its resources and influence to drive positive change in society.
About Hope for Children:
“Hope for Children” is a global nonprofit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children. With a focus on education, healthcare, and the overall well-being of children, the organisation works tirelessly to create opportunities and a brighter future for those in need.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
- Savvia Pavlou
Head of Operations
LXM Media & Publishing Ltd
Email: [email protected]
For further information, please contact:
- Andria Neocleous
Executive Director
Hope for Children
Email: [email protected]