Uniting against terrorism: Standing in solidarity with Israel

In the wake of the recent assault on Israel by Hamas, Brussels-based NGO IMPAC and Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes swiftly convened a cross-party conference of MEPs and experts to demonstrate solidarity with the Israeli people. This meeting, aptly titled ‘Countering Hamas – Uniting Against Terrorism,’ brought together MEPs from various political groups who listened to harrowing accounts from Israelis affected by the ongoing crisis.

One of the most moving testimonies came from Yaffa Adar, whose grandmother was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from her home in the Be’eri kibbutz near the Gaza Strip. Disturbing footage of her being driven into the Gaza Strip on a golf cart surrounded by armed militants has circulated on social media. Yaffa conveyed her grandmother’s unwavering determination not to show fear and to protect her dignity.

Doudi Elon, the deputy leader of the Eshkol regional council, sought to explain the devastating impact of these attacks on the communities in his region, emphasizing that every family would be affected, and the trauma was beyond imagination.

Arye Shalicar, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), acknowledged the deep and open wound Israelis felt. When questioned about whether the intelligence services’ had failed, his response was a single word: “absolutely.” Concerning Israel’s response and the concept of proportionality, he stressed that proportion must be evaluated in relation to the substantial threat posed by Hamas.

Crucially, it was reiterated that the IDF was targeting Hamas as a terrorist organization and not the Palestinian people. Israel had been making efforts to warn civilians in Arabic, using text messages and the internet, to evacuate buildings used by Hamas to ensure their safety. Tragically, no such warnings were provided to the over 200 young people who were executed at the Supernova festival.

Human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, director of the International Legal Forum in Tel Aviv, was interrupted by a rocket attack from Gaza but pressed on to discuss the EU’s role in indirectly supporting Hamas. He highlighted the fact that Iran continued to fund, arm, and direct Hamas, urging the EU to abandon its double standards, which singled out Israel for condemnation while turning a blind eye to Palestinian terror, incitement, and antisemitism, even providing financial support through salary payments to terrorists.

Marcus Sheff, CEO of the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) drew attention to the causal relationship between the abhorrent actions of Hamas terrorists and the incitement to hate and violence present in Palestinian textbooks. He had previously presented detailed evidence to the European parliament of these materials used in UNRWA schools, funded by the European Union. He pointed out that such hateful educational materials encouraged violence, rejected peace, and demonized both Israel and the Jewish people, leading to dire consequences.

Nigel Goodrich, CEO of co-organizer IMPAC (International Movement for Peace and Coexistence), paid tribute to his friend Bernard Cowan, who was tragically killed by Hamas in Kibbutz Sufa. He explained that Hamas proxies were operating openly in the EU, exerting influence, infiltrating institutions, and fostering hatred. One such example is the PCPA (Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad), established by a group of Hamas activists in Istanbul. Israel has designated it a terrorist organization, and one of its leaders, Majid Alzeer, was identified as a Hamas operative back in 2011. The EU should not tolerate such fifth-column Hamas proxy organizations, as Hamas threatens not only Israel but all of us. PCPA and similar entities should be added to the EU’s list of proscribed organizations.

In response to these distressing accounts and discussions, MEPs from across the political spectrum collectively agreed that EU funding should be transparent, accountable, and subject to parliamentary scrutiny and approval. It was evident that Hamas and its proxies posed a significant threat to the values, democracy, safety, and security cherished by Europe. The consensus was clear: there is no room for moral neutrality. The EU must unite against terrorism.

John Glover is a Geopolitical Analyst