October 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Number of mothers breastfeeding has declined, says health minister

By Staff Reporter048
Health Minister Popi Kanari launching the campaign on Tuesday
Health Minister Popi Kanari

Health Minister Popi Kanari warned that breastfeeding in Cyprus has declined as she reiterated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends exclusively breastfeeding babies.

Kanari on Saturday referenced data collected by the ministry’s health monitoring unit, which found that 89 per cent of mothers breastfeed their babies. However, only 28 per cent feed their babies exclusively by breastfeeding – as advised by the WHO.

The monitoring unit further found that 11 per cent of mothers did not breastfeed their babies at all.

She said the number of mothers exclusively breastfeeding has fallen, particularly since the pandemic.

Seeking to boost those numbers, the minister said more must be done to accommodate mothers.

“Our goal is to implement a national policy and creating a more welcoming and baby-friendly environment in maternity hospitals, workplaces, public areas, and within the wider community,” Kanari said.

She emphasised that the law allows for unrestricted breastfeeding in public areas, and employers should facilitate mothers who wish to do so.

Further, the health minister said that efforts are underway to pass more legislation which would provide additional opportunities for mothers who wish to breastfeed their children.

That, she said, includes legislation which would require breastfeeding areas in workplaces, along with specialised rooms available to mothers in busy public areas.

