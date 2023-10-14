October 14, 2023

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square due to bomb threat

Police have cordoned off Pilsudski Square in central Warsaw due to a bomb threat, according to a Reuters witness, just a day before high-stakes elections in the European Union and NATO member.

Polish media reported that a man had climbed onto a monument in the square and was threatening to blow himself up.

Pictures posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a man standing on top of the Smolensk monument, which commemorates the victims of an air disaster in 2010 that killed 96 people, including President Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria.

“No entrance, there is a bomb,” a police officer on the scene told a Reuters reporter.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a man had climbed onto the monument.

