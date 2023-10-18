October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman’s quick action saves life at Nicosia mall

By Iole Damaskinos026
defibrillator 2
File photo

A female shopper’s quick action saved the life of a 46-year-old father who suffered a heart attack at a Nicosia mall.

Speaking on CyBC’s morning programme, Director of the Ambulance Service Riana Constantinou confirmed the incident which happened at Engomi mall on Tuesday.

The 30-something-year-old rescuer was a Turkish Cypriot woman who happened to be in the right place at the right time and possessed the crucial knowledge of how to operate the public defibrillator, Constantinou told the state broadcaster.

The woman, who was trained in CPR, stayed calm and administered three shocks to the man who came to as soon as he arrived at the A&E.

The woman had not initially revealed her identity, Constantinou said, but the ambulance personnel felt her service deserved recognition and communicated the incident to her.

The ambulance director subsequently posted on social media to seek out the local heroine and thank her.

“These hands of yours today gave the right to life to a 46-year-old father…your hands enabled us to save him. Please contact the Ambulance Service and leave your details. A thousand thanks…we are all proud citizens like you exist.”

