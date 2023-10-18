October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Six French airports hit by security alerts

By Reuters News Service03
Airport Lille-Lesquin in northern France was evacuated

Six French airports faced security alerts on Wednesday and several were evacuated for checks, the DGAC aviation authority said on Wednesday.

The airports affected were Toulouse in the southwest, Nice in the southeast, Lyon in the east, Lille in the north, and Rennes and Nantes in western France, a DGAC spokesperson said.

The Lille airport was evacuated due to a bomb scare, the airport said earlier in the day on social media platform X.

“State security teams are on site,” the airport said.

France is on its highest state of alert after the Oct. 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack.

On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles, one of France’s main tourist sites, was closed for a few hours due to its second security scare in four days.

