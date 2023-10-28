October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aircraft crashes near Nicosia village

A small aircraft crashed in the village of Marki, in the Nicosia district, on Saturday morning.

The Larnaca Search and Rescue Centre said they received information about the crash at about 8:50am and enacted the “Nearchos” plan, mobilising the fire brigade, the police force and Okypy’s ambulance service.

Rescuers pulled the two people in the plane from the wreckage. Both received first aid at the scene before being taken to the Nicosia general hospital.

