October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested for scamming people by pretending to be Nicosia hospital chief

By Andria Kades03
File photo: Nicosia General Hospital

A 54-year-old woman was arrested after she was reported to have scammed a lady for almost €20,000 by claiming she was the Nicosia general hospital chief, police said on Sunday.

Nicosia police arrested her on Saturday after the other lady said she received a phone call saying her daughter was in urgent need of medical care.

The scammer, who presented herself as the Nicosia general hospital chief, said money was needed urgently as the woman’s daughter had been injured and needed surgery.

During police’s investigation, the believed scammer’s home was searched and €1,900 was found in cash and €18,000 of jewellery.

