Laryngeal cancer patients receive electricity subsidies

Electricity subsidies and financial assistance for photovoltaic installation have started being provided to people with laryngeal cancer thanks to the advocacy of a local charity.
The association of cancer patients and friends (Pasykaf) announced on Thursday that people who suffered laryngeal cancer and have undergone total laryngectomy have been included in the list of vulnerable groups benefiting from support plans for electricity.
The move was achieved following the initiative of the non-profit aiming to improve the quality of life of people with laryngectomy.
According to a cabinet decision issued the day before, vulnerable beneficiaries will receive the electricity subsidy and financial support for the installation of photovoltaic panels of up to €5,000 (€1,000 per kilowatt).
However, those eligible will have to visit EAC district offices to receive a written application for the benefit. The application for the photovoltaic panels can be found and completed online. Beneficiaries can purchase the panels after receiving a pre-approval, the announcement explained.
For further information on the electricity discounts people can visit https://resecfund.org.cy/el/iliaka_2023, for the photovoltaic systems https://resecfund.org.cy/katigoria_3b_2022 and laryngeal Cancer Support https://meci.gov.cy/assets/modules/wnp/articles/202103/154/docs/od.
Pasykaf extended its gratitude to the energy ministry for their positive response and collaboration in implementing these support measures for laryngeal cancer survivors in Cyprus.
The government decided to reinstate the electricity subsidy as part of a raft of measures aimed at helping people through the cost-of-living crisis last month.
The €196 million package is effective between November 1 and February 29 and applies to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers. The subsidy rate will be based on consumption, except for ‘vulnerable’ consumers who qualify for a 100 per cent subsidy on any increases in the basic tariff.
Vulnerable electricity consumers also refer to recipients of minimum guaranteed income, beneficiaries of public assistance from the department of social welfare services and recipients of severe mobility disability allowance, or allowance for paraplegic or quadriplegic individuals.
Individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis, recipients of haemodialysis transportation allowance, grant for blind people, peritoneal dialysis patients, or patients entitled to a special monthly pension from the patients’ relief fund, are also considered vulnerable consumers.
Furthermore, large, or five-member families receiving child allowance, or recipients of child allowance with an annual gross family income of up to €19,500 as well as elderly people receiving low-income pensioner allowance.
Eligible are also heart transplant patients and individuals suffering from Raynaud’s Syndrome.
All beneficiaries must be Cypriot or EU citizens or citizens of other States of the European Economic Area, or those who possess equivalent rights and legally reside in areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus.