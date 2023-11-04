November 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Company defrauded of $48,000 in electronic scam

By Staff Reporter06
financial fraud

Police on Saturday said they are investigating a new case of electronic fraud, against an investment services company in Limassol. The case was reported by a 40-year-old company executive, who claimed the amount of money that the fraudsters managed to extract exceeded $48,000.

According to what the 40-year-old reported to Limassol CID, on October 28, during an exchange of electronic messages with a company shareholder, he was asked to transfer the sum of $48,250 to an electronic wallet, which was indicated to him.

The complainant proceeded to transfer the amount of money, however, in a telephone conversation, which he had shortly afterwards with the above-mentioned shareholder, it was established that this person never gave him such instructions.

The Financial Crime Bureau of the Limassol police is investigating the case, while once again appealing to citizens to be particularly careful when it comes to online transactions.

