Humanitarian corridor the focus of Cyprus at EC meeting

By Jonathan Shkurko0206
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Cyprus is continuing to stress the establishment of a secure and fully monitored maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“Today, I will present Cyprus’s initiative for a maritime humanitarian corridor for delivering assistance to the people of Gaza,” Kombos said upon his arrival at the EU Council building.

He elaborated on the proposal, describing it as a “secure, fully monitored, and quarantined hub with various options for the gradual delivery of aid in significant volumes and at high frequencies.”

According to the foreign minister, the proposed solution is supported by three key factors.

“Firstly, geographical proximity to Gaza, secondly, existing infrastructure in Cyprus, and finally, strategic relationships with relevant parties and key players in the region, fostering political confidence,” he said.

“We have initiated this discussion and will continue working towards a positive outcome,” Kombos added. Responding to a question about the support the proposal is receiving, he also expressed hope to increase the support it already has.

The proposal is expected to be a subject of discussion and consideration among EU foreign ministers during the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, as the international community seeks effective and collaborative solutions to alleviate the challenges faced by people in Gaza.

 

