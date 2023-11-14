November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Live jazz under the Planetarium dome

By Eleni Philippou00
jazz at the planetarium

Live music under the stars like you’ve never experienced it before. Unlike other concerts under the starry night sky, an upcoming jazz concert on Saturday is set to take place under the Cyprus Planetarium’s dome.

The Cyprus Planetarium, situated in a rural suburb of Nicosia, is organising several events this month inviting children and adults to interact with the space and learn about the moon, the stars and the planets. The concert sees the Planetarium invite three musicians to perform. Dimitris Miaris on piano, Marios Spyrou on drums, and Kyriacos Kesta on double bass will transport audiences to a celestial symphony.

On the repertoire for the evening are several beloved and well-known jazz songs such as Fly Me to the Moon and Summertime, as well as other jazz classics. The event will begin at 7pm and last for one hour, welcoming both children and adults.

capture

Live Jazz concert under the Planetarium dome

Dimitris Miaris, Marios Spyrou and Kyriacos Kesta perform live jazz. November 18. The Cyprus Planetarium, Nicosia. 7pm. €25 for adults and €20 for 12- to 18-year-olds. Tickets at www.thecyprusplanetarium.com

