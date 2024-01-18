January 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Frontex praises Cyprus for successful immigration strategy

By Andria Kades01
frontex member on patrol with the greek on greco turkish border
File photo: Frontex member on patrol

A Frontex official praised Cyprus for its “successful strategy” on Thursday for how it manages immigration, during a meeting with Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

During a visit to the island, head of Frontex Liaison Office for Greece and Cyprus, Grigorios Apostolou, was briefed by Ioannou in detail about the government’s policy which it is implementing on immigration.

The policy focuses on reducing arrivals and increasing returns.

Meanwhile, Ioannou underlined the importance of Frontex in the region and its presence in Cyprus. He said that the tightening of EU border controls by Frontex will contribute to better border surveillance along the Eastern Mediterranean route and prevent irregular arrivals.

An interior ministry press release said the strengthening of cooperation between Europol, Frontex and Eurojust is included in the provisions of the Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean and aims, among other things, to combating migrant trafficking rings.

The two officials had the opportunity to exchange views on further strengthening the cooperation of the Republic of Cyprus with Frontex over returns.

Ioannou said Cyprus had implemented a series of measures that made it possible to increase the total number of departures by 66 per cent compared to last year.

Apostolou congratulated the minister on Cyprus’ “commitment and efficiency” in relation to managing immigration. He also conveyed the readiness of Frontex to continue its support to Cyprus and strengthen cooperation for even better results, for the benefit of the Republic of Cyprus and the European Union more broadly.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Neglect of elevator leads to elderly tenant’s death

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector fined, to go to jail on Tuesday

Tom Cleaver

Thirty-two witnesses to testify in golden passports case

Andria Kades

CFA and football union join forces against violence

Tom Cleaver

Ukraine envoy praises Cyprus support for sanctions on Russia

Reuters News Service

Health minister meets with Okypy

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign