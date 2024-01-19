January 19, 2024

Elam member replaced from board of state university -reports

By Gina Agapiou00
tepak cyprus university of technology
TEPAK (file photo)

President Nikos Christodoulides replaced an Elam member who was initially appointed to the board of directors of the Cyprus state university of technology (Tepak), it emerged late on Friday.

According to sources cited by the Cyprus News Agency, the president withdrew the appointment of Elam member Konstantinos Kostalia, Director of a private company, which had been announced earlier on Friday to be a member of the TEPAK Council.

According to the same information, Dr Konstantinos Vorkas is appointed to the position.

The reason behind Kostalias’ replacement is the content of his social media posts, Philenews reported.

The decision was announced following a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Earlier, the head of the Department of Studies and Student Affairs, Vassilis Protopapas, made a relevant post, indicating that “a supporter of the junta has no place on a University Council” and called on the president to rectify the action.

“You still have time to correct a very serious mistake,” he wrote, emphasising that “there are limits.”

Later on, he shared that they have received information about an imminent replacement, as decided by the President. “A positive development, indicating that, regardless of political views and differences, there are common democratic reflexes and sensitivities,” he said.

The other members appointed to the Council of the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) are Kostas Galatariotis – Executive President of a group of companies, Melina Dionysiou – Lawyer, Andreas Karakatsanis – Civil Engineer, Marina Nicolaou – General Manager of a hotel, Alexandros Taliotis – Management Executive at a private school, and Loukas Christodoulides – Educator/Mathematician.

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

